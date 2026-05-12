BJP fortifying grassroots with ‘booth-first’ strategy for UP polls

LUCKNOW Setting the stage for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a comprehensive strategy to fortify its grassroots presence, with a focus on strengthening its booth-level structure across the state.

A component of this roadmap involves addressing vulnerabilities exposed during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (File Photo)

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Spearheading this initiative is Dharampal Singh, the party’s state general secretary (organisation). In a move to energise the ranks, he is scheduled to convene region-wise meetings where he will interact directly with booth-level workers.

While collective meetings with district units are underway, this targeted second round will place special emphasis on empowering grassroots workers.

A component of this roadmap involves addressing vulnerabilities exposed during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to a senior BJP leader, the party is preparing a highly specific, district-wise list of booths requiring intensive focus.

“The party’s booth structure will be made formidable in those assembly segments where the BJP failed to perform in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” the senior leader stated.

The strategy zeroes in on assembly constituencies — and specific booths within them — where the Samajwadi Party holds a competitive edge.

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{{^usCountry}} To ensure operational readiness, the state leadership has solicited a comprehensive roster of all booth workers from every district. Furthermore, mandal pravasis have been issued strict directives to conduct intensive physical verifications of all activities, from the mandal committees down to the individual booths. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To ensure operational readiness, the state leadership has solicited a comprehensive roster of all booth workers from every district. Furthermore, mandal pravasis have been issued strict directives to conduct intensive physical verifications of all activities, from the mandal committees down to the individual booths. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking at a recent meeting in Kanpur, Singh emphasised that the “real strength of the organisation lies at the booth level,” instructing that every karyakarta must treat the booth as the focal point of their electoral efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking at a recent meeting in Kanpur, Singh emphasised that the “real strength of the organisation lies at the booth level,” instructing that every karyakarta must treat the booth as the focal point of their electoral efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To guarantee continuous monitoring and organisational strength at the very foundation of the party, responsible karyakartas are being appointed as ‘booth palaks’ and ‘booth pravasis’ at every Shakti Kendra and polling booth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To guarantee continuous monitoring and organisational strength at the very foundation of the party, responsible karyakartas are being appointed as ‘booth palaks’ and ‘booth pravasis’ at every Shakti Kendra and polling booth. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Mandal pravasis will ensure that every unit of the organisation is active, strong and functioning effectively,” noted another party leader. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Mandal pravasis will ensure that every unit of the organisation is active, strong and functioning effectively,” noted another party leader. {{/usCountry}}

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Following Sunday’s state cabinet expansion, the BJP’s state executive is expected to undergo a revamp in the near future. Party insiders indicate that both the state president and the state general secretary are eager to finalise the restructuring so that the new team can be fully deployed for the upcoming assembly polls.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Pawan Dixit ...Read More Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission Read Less

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