BJP govt disregarding law, police given ‘free hand’: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of running the administration arbitrarily and disregarding the law and the Constitution, alleging that the police had been given a “free hand”.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the state’s health services, claiming they had been “ruined” under the present regime. (File)

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Speaking to the media at Lucknow airport, Yadav alleged that the state administration was being run according to the whims of those in power rather than established legal norms. “As long as the BJP remains in office, work will not be done according to the law. The government is acting arbitrarily and the police have been given a free hand,” he alleged.

He described the high court’s recent observations on the use of the Goonda Act as “extremely serious” and alleged that the ruling party was anti-constitutional and anti-democratic. Yadav accused the government of misusing its authority by filing false cases against political opponents and commissioning videos to defame them. He urged the high court to take suo motu cognisance of such practices and said the State Women’s Commission should also act on allegations made by a woman against an officer involved in making such videos.

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{{^usCountry}} On employment issues, the SP chief said the government had betrayed panchayat assistants and other groups protesting for their rights. “They were used, humiliated and their time was wasted,” he said, calling on all such organisations to unite to remove the BJP from power. The former CM promised that if voted to power, they would end the outsourcing system, provide permanent jobs at the village level and remove salary anomalies in government employment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On employment issues, the SP chief said the government had betrayed panchayat assistants and other groups protesting for their rights. “They were used, humiliated and their time was wasted,” he said, calling on all such organisations to unite to remove the BJP from power. The former CM promised that if voted to power, they would end the outsourcing system, provide permanent jobs at the village level and remove salary anomalies in government employment. {{/usCountry}}

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Yadav also criticised the state’s health services, claiming they had been “ruined” under the present regime.

On the economic front, he accused the government of destroying the MSME sector, citing industrial areas in Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar and Kanpur. Excessive imports, he argued, were making it difficult for local industries to survive.

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The SP chief further alleged that the BJP government was intolerant of criticism, claiming that those raising issues related to villages, cities or schools faced action, threats or harassment. “In a democracy, people must have the freedom to ask questions,” he said.

Yadav also questioned the tangible benefits of international summits attended by Indian leaders, asking what progress had been made in areas such as the environment, agriculture, space technology, urban infrastructure, digital services, solid waste management and river cleaning.

He also alleged that the government had failed farmers by not ensuring proper prices for crops such as potato, sugarcane and maize, or timely supplies of fertilisers and seeds.