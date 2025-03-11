BJP leader’s murder: No confirmation of poison in autopsy, FIR lodged, say Sambhal police

A day after senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gulfam Singh Yadav died after an unidentified man allegedly injected a poisonous liquid into his stomach in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, police on Tuesday said post-mortem examination could not confirm presence of poison in his body even as an FIR was registered against four named and two unknown people in connection with the crime. Gulfam Singh Yadav was a prominent leader of western Uttar Pradesh. (For Representation)

Giving this information, Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said: “Police are probing the case and viscera have been preserved for forensic analysis.”

“On basis of the complaint received from the son of the deceased on Tuesday, an FIR has been registered against four named and two unknown people with Junawai police station. We have gathered some significant clues and the culprits will be apprehended soon,” the SP added.

Those named in the FIR include Dharamveer alias Dhamma, Ravi Yadav and Mahesh Yadav, all from Sambhal’s Medholi village and Mukesh Yadav from Dabthara Shyam village of the district besides two unknown people, police said. As per them, Dharamveer is a history sheeter and Ravi Yadav is Junawai block pramukh.

As per the police, Gulfam Singh Yadav, 66, was at his farmhouse in Sambhal’s Debthara Himachal village, where his wife Javitri Devi is serving as pradhan for third consecutive term, under Junawai police station on Monday afternoon when three unidentified individuals, posing as guests, reached there on a motorcycle. After exchanging pleasantries and drinking water, they took their seats.

Suddenly, one of them allegedly injected a liquid into the BJP leader’s stomach before the three assailants fled, leaving behind a helmet and a syringe, the police said.

After the attack, the BJP leader managed to walk out and informed labourers working at a nearby Anganwadi centre. They rushed him to a private doctor who referred him to Aligarh Medical College. However, he died on his way to Aligarh, the police added.

On getting information, senior police officials, including SP Krishan Kumar Bishnoi and ASP Anukriti Sharma, also visited the site of the crime. A forensic team collected samples, while the police took possession of the helmet and the syringe.

A former revenue officer, Gulfam Singh Yadav gained prominence in western UP after he contested against the late Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav from Gunnaur assembly constituency in 2004.

Over the years, he held various key positions within the BJP. He served as a member of the U.P. State Commission for Backward Classes and as the regional vice president of BJP’s western Uttar Pradesh unit. Until his death, he was the in-charge of BJP’s Sambhal assembly constituency.