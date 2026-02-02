BJP misusing Form-7 to remove PDA electors from voter list in UP: Akhilesh

Alleging that Form-7 was being misused to remove names of ‘Picchde’ (backward classes), ‘Dalit’ and Alpshanyak’ (minorities) communities electors from the voter list in Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday urged the court to take cognizance of the issue. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“Honourable Court, please take notice! BJP fraudsters are printing Form-7 themselves, forging signatures and working to disenfranchise voters of the PDA community, especially those from minority communities,” he posted on his social media account.

“Everyone knows about this except the Election Commission. Despite our repeated appeals, this manipulation of Form-7 is not stopping in the SIR (Special Intensive Revision). Misuse of Form-7 is a very serious crime,” he claimed.

“What are the penalties for its illegal use? The Election Commission should publish advertisements about this and warn the BJP and their associates. Our PDA Praharis and vigilant voters are already trying to expose this fraud, and the Election Commission should also step forward to maintain its credibility,” the SP chief wrote.

“We appeal to all news channels and newspapers to expose this massive scam. We urge local YouTubers and local news personnel, in the interest of democracy, to expose this massive fraud and publish/broadcast it at your level. We will bring your credible reports to the attention of the entire country and state and ensure that your honest journalism reaches genuine viewers and readers.” he further wrote.