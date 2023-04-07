10 more sewing centres in Sarojini Nagar soon: BJP MLA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rajeshwar Singh has said 10 more sewing centres will come up in his Sarojini Nagar constituency here. He further said all these centres will be linked to the textile manufacturing chain so that women can be empowered and become self-reliant.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rajeshwar Singh during the inauguration of sewing-embroidery centre run by Shri Gayatri Janseva Sansthan and Nishu Welfare Foundation on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

“Twenty-one sewing centres have been established so far against the set target of 100 such centres in the area,” he said during the inauguration of sewing-embroidery centre run by Shri Gayatri Janseva Sansthan and Nishu Welfare Foundation near Lok Bandhu hospital at an event held at Singh’s office marking the Foundation Day of the BJP on Thursday.

In the programme, Singh along with party office bearers and workers hoisted the flag and paid homage to Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Deendayal Upadhyay which was followed by all the office bearers and workers attending the virtual address of PM Narendra Modi.

“Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said the darkness will end, the sun will rise and the lotus will bloom. His resolution is being fulfilled. Due to the efforts of all party workers, today India has been established as a political, economic and military superpower of the world. Today BJP is the biggest party in the world. Its number is equal to the population of the world’s 7th largest country. BJP is in (power) 17 states of the country,” he said in his address.

He also announced ₹10 lakh for opening a library in the memory of Maharaja Bijli Pasi during the Maharaja Bijli Pasi State Rohan Memorial Ceremony held at Raja Bijli Pasi Fort. Singh also talked about conserving the Bijli Pasi Fort and establishing it as the grandest tourist destination of Lucknow.

Later in the day, Singh inspected the primary health centre and the community health centre of Sarojini Nagar and assured people to convert the temporary canteen built into a permanent one.

He also visited basic school, Paharpur, which is set to be a model school in the state equipped with modern facilities like planetarium, smart interactive panel, robotics lab and future classroom among others.