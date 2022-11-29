BJP model eyewash, choose SP instead: Akhilesh to Gujarat voters

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav has urged Gujarat voters to ensure the victory of candidates of the party and others supported by the party in the assembly elections in the state, the SP said in a statement on Monday.

Later, party’s UP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said: “The SP is contesting 20 seats with its bicycle symbol, and mulling tie-ups for several other seats”.

Akhilesh Yadav, as quoted in the party statement, said the voters should elect SP candidates as the BJP had become “anti-democratic” and practised “indecent politics”. The BJP, to satiate its lust for power, was destroying all democratic and constitutional decorum, the SP chief was quoted as saying.

Akhilesh said the SP’s emphasis would be on saving the Constitution and raising the voices of the poor, Dalits and the deprived, in the Gujarat elections in December.

“The SP calls upon people of all sections, castes and religions...to step forward to save the country and help the state (Gujarat) and the country get rid of the BJP”.

He further said in the statement that the BJP favoured the capitalist, and also blew the trumpet of the “Gujarat model of development”. “The truth about the Gujarat model is now exposed. In Gujarat, many small- and medium-scale enterprises were shut down. The prices of fertiliser, seeds, pesticides and insecticides have skyrocketed; farming has become a loss-making proposition; stray animals are destroying the crops. The Gujarat model of the BJP is an eyewash. Development can happen only with the Samajwadi model,” he said.

He added that Gujarat was steadily sliding behind many states on many development indices.

Akhilesh also spoke about the projects taken up and works done in Uttar Pradesh during his government in the state. “For progress and prosperity, vote for SP candidates on the seats they are contesting. Press the ‘bicycle’ button for socialism, democracy, and a progressive Gujarat”, he stated.