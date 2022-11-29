Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BJP model eyewash, choose SP instead: Akhilesh to Gujarat voters

BJP model eyewash, choose SP instead: Akhilesh to Gujarat voters

lucknow news
Published on Nov 29, 2022 01:15 AM IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav has urged Gujarat voters to ensure the victory of candidates of the party and others supported by the party in the assembly elections in the state, the SP said in a statement on Monday

Akhilesh Yadav, as quoted in the party statement, said the voters should elect SP candidates as the BJP had become “anti-democratic” and practised “indecent politics”. (File)
Akhilesh Yadav, as quoted in the party statement, said the voters should elect SP candidates as the BJP had become “anti-democratic” and practised “indecent politics”. (File)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav has urged Gujarat voters to ensure the victory of candidates of the party and others supported by the party in the assembly elections in the state, the SP said in a statement on Monday.

Later, party’s UP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said: “The SP is contesting 20 seats with its bicycle symbol, and mulling tie-ups for several other seats”.

Akhilesh Yadav, as quoted in the party statement, said the voters should elect SP candidates as the BJP had become “anti-democratic” and practised “indecent politics”. The BJP, to satiate its lust for power, was destroying all democratic and constitutional decorum, the SP chief was quoted as saying.

Akhilesh said the SP’s emphasis would be on saving the Constitution and raising the voices of the poor, Dalits and the deprived, in the Gujarat elections in December.

“The SP calls upon people of all sections, castes and religions...to step forward to save the country and help the state (Gujarat) and the country get rid of the BJP”.

He further said in the statement that the BJP favoured the capitalist, and also blew the trumpet of the “Gujarat model of development”. “The truth about the Gujarat model is now exposed. In Gujarat, many small- and medium-scale enterprises were shut down. The prices of fertiliser, seeds, pesticides and insecticides have skyrocketed; farming has become a loss-making proposition; stray animals are destroying the crops. The Gujarat model of the BJP is an eyewash. Development can happen only with the Samajwadi model,” he said.

He added that Gujarat was steadily sliding behind many states on many development indices.

Akhilesh also spoke about the projects taken up and works done in Uttar Pradesh during his government in the state. “For progress and prosperity, vote for SP candidates on the seats they are contesting. Press the ‘bicycle’ button for socialism, democracy, and a progressive Gujarat”, he stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out