BJP OBC Morcha office-bearer stabbed to death in Bareilly, old monetary dispute under probe

A 28-year-old local BJP office-bearer was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of assailants in Bareilly late Friday night, weeks after he had a heated argument and scuffle with some people over a monetary dispute, which police are examining as a possible motive for the killing, officials said on Saturday.

A murder case has been registered against three persons based on a complaint filed by Sachin’s family. (For representation)

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The incident occurred around 11 pm in the Subhashnagar police station area, about 2.5 km from the Bareilly district headquarters. The deceased was identified as Sachin Kashyap, vice-president of the BJP OBC Morcha’s Mandheenath Mandal. He worked at a printing press and lived with his family in the Manjhe Wali Bagiya area.

A murder case has been registered against three persons based on a complaint filed by Sachin’s family, officials said.

Deputy superintendent of police Nitin Kumar said the accused had been identified and that several police teams were conducting raids at their suspected hideouts.

“The accused have been identified. Several teams are conducting raids at their possible hideouts, and they will be arrested soon,” he said.

According to his brother Sunny, Sachin had gone out for a walk around 10 pm after having dinner. When he reached a spot around 500 metres from his home, several men allegedly waiting there surrounded him. The assailants allegedly abused Sachin before attacking him with knives.

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{{^usCountry}} Hearing his screams and the ensuing commotion, local residents rushed towards the spot. The attackers then allegedly fled on a motorcycle, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hearing his screams and the ensuing commotion, local residents rushed towards the spot. The attackers then allegedly fled on a motorcycle, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents informed Sachin’s family, following which his relatives reached the spot and found him lying unconscious in a pool of blood. Police were informed and Sachin was taken to the district hospital in an ambulance, where doctors declared him dead.

Sachin’s brother alleged that he had a dispute some time ago with a youth named Babu over a financial transaction. According to police, the two sides had a heated argument and scuffle about a month ago. The matter was subsequently settled following intervention by local residents and acquaintances, but police suspect that the dispute may not have been fully resolved.

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Investigators are examining the previous conflict as a possible motive for the murder. Police said the exact reason for the killing and the roles of all those involved would become clearer after the suspects are arrested and questioned.

The family alleged that the same group was behind Sachin’s murder and demanded strict action against the accused. “We demand that the killers be killed in an encounter so that the family can get justice,” Sachin’s brother said.

Sachin was married and had three children—Mahima, 12, Aruna, 8, and Shivansh, 4. His family also includes his mother, Gudiya Devi, father, Chandra Prakash, two brothers and five sisters.