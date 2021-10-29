Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP sends Diwali gifts to its 30 lakh booth-level workers

The BJP's Diwali gift boxes to booth level workers would contain sweets, door hangings and earthen lamps shaped like lotus.
The BJP’s Diwali gift boxes to booth level workers would contain sweets, door hangings and earthen lamps shaped like lotus. (Pic for representation)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 12:46 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: This Diwali is going to be special for more than 30 lakh booth level workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

To keep its cadre in good humour ahead of the 2022 UP elections that are just a couple of months away, and to emphasise the importance of booth-level management, the BJP has decided to send attractive gift boxes to them.

These gift boxes would contain sweets, door hangings and earthen lamps shaped like lotus.

“It’s our parampara (tradition) to gift people on Diwali,” said UP BJP vice president Vijay Bahadur Pathak.

Asked if this was the first time the party remembered its booth level workers, he said, “We are a cadre-based party. So naturally, this time too we are connecting with our cadre on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.”

A booklet containing various development schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath was also being distributed to the workers so that it acted as a ready reckoner in explaining schemes to the people, party leaders said.

The BJP has also decided to light nine lakh earthen lamps in Ayodhya, one each for as many beneficiaries of the government’s free housing scheme in urban areas of the state.

Another 45 lakh earthen lamps are to be lit for as many beneficiaries of housing scheme (both urban and rural) across the state.

During his visit to Lucknow for inauguration of the urban conclave, Modi had tasked the BJP unit with lighting earthen lamps for beneficiaries of housing scheme.

Coincidentally, union home minister Amit Shah, who arrives in Lucknow on Friday to prepare the blueprint for 2022 UP polls, had implemented the booth level management formulae in 2014 Lok Sabha polls when he was appointed UP in charge.

