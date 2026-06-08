BJP to prepare report cards of 257 MLAs, weigh poll prospects

: The BJP will prepare report cards of its 257 sitting MLAs in the state and the grading done by state unit president Pankaj Chaudhary will decide whether the sitting lawmakers get a chance to contest the assembly polls, which are less than a year away, according to party sources.

The assembly seats that the BJP lost to the Samajwadi Party in 2022 will also be under the scanner. The BJP currently has 257 members and the SP 102 in the 403-member assembly. (For representation only)

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Chaudhary will travel to every district to assess the MLAs’ performance and rate them as eligible or ineligible for a party ticket after obtaining feedback from party office bearers following one-on-one sessions. There is also speculation that the polls could be held ahead of schedule.

The assembly seats that the BJP lost to the Samajwadi Party in 2022 will also be under the scanner. The BJP currently has 257 members and the SP 102 in the 403-member assembly.

Chaudhary will meet office bearers from the district down to booth level. He will also consult former office bearers. The UP BJP chief will also hold meetings with the party’s current public representatives in the district.

“Direct conversation with workers, office bearers and public representatives will help make an accurate assessment of the party’s strengths and weaknesses in every district and assembly seat,” said a senior BJP leader.

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{{^usCountry}} “Based on the feedback received in these meetings and one-on-one dialogues, the party will prepare further election strategies. This will also benefit in ticket distribution,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Based on the feedback received in these meetings and one-on-one dialogues, the party will prepare further election strategies. This will also benefit in ticket distribution,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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According to party sources, a section of party workers has expressed its unhappiness on social media platforms over being ‘sidelined,’ bureaucratic apathy and the party favouring outsiders. The UP BJP chief is likely to address these issues in his interactions.

Besides, a rejig of the party’s state unit across its six zones – Kashi, Goraksh, Awadh, Western UP, Braj, Kanpur and Bundelkhand – is likely to strike a balance and stem discontent among the cadre.