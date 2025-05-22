BJP will win only 10 seats in 2027 UP polls: Akhilesh

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would lose around 54,000 votes in each of the 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh in the 2027 state elections. Based on this calculation, he said the BJP may not win more than 10 seats in the upcoming polls. SP chief attacks Yogi government over 1.93 lakh teacher recruitment row (Sourced)

Yadav’s statement came in the backdrop of a now-deleted post by the UP government on X, which had announced the recruitment of 1.93 lakh teachers in three phases. The sudden deletion of the post, with no clarification from officials so far, has sparked political reactions.

In a detailed statement, Akhilesh said, “If there were 75 applicants for each of the 1.93 lakh posts, the total number of affected aspirants would be over 1.44 crore. Adding their parents or family members into the calculation brings the number to over 4.34 crore adults. If we divide this number by 403 constituencies, it comes to approximately 1.08 lakh people per seat. Even if half of them were BJP supporters, the party stands to lose around 54,000 votes per constituency.”

“In this scenario, BJP would be reduced to just 10 seats in the next state elections,” Yadav asserted.

“Jobs and employment for the youth are not on the agenda of the BJP government. Just as the posts about jobs have been deleted, similarly jobs have also been deleted from Uttar Pradesh,” Akhilesh said, targeting the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

According to Yadav, this deleted advertisement and the unfulfilled promise of recruitment have led to a growing anger among youth and their families. “As soon as these figures reach BJP candidates, their political arithmetic will collapse. The dream of becoming an MLA will break for many,” Akhilesh said.

“The defeat in the Lok Sabha has shown that the BJP’s formula of communal politics has failed in Uttar Pradesh. The people are ready to defeat the BJP in the 2027 elections,” he added.

Projecting his party’s strategy for the next elections, Yadav said the time had come for a new model of governance rooted in equality and social justice. He reiterated the Samajwadi Party’s focus on PDA, an acronym referring to backward classes, Dalits, and minorities.

“90% of the suffering population has awakened. They are determined to form their own PDA government,” the SP chief claimed.