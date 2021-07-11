Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / PM hails BJP win in block pramukh polls in UP, says it’s a reflection of Yogi government’s pro-people policies
lucknow news

PM hails BJP win in block pramukh polls in UP, says it’s a reflection of Yogi government’s pro-people policies

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, J.P. Nadda, Piyush Goyal and B.L. Santhosh congratulate Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev
By Manish Chandra Pandey, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 01:45 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the party cadres for the win in Uttar Pradesh. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Yogi Adityanath government’s “pro-people policies” and congratulated the BJP cadres after the party’s win in the block pramukh elections in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Other top BJP leaders, including party chief JP Nadda, party vice president and UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union home minister Amit Shah, transport minister Nitin Gadkari and minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal, as well as party national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh, congratulated chief minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP chief Swatantra Dev on the party’s win.

“In block pramukh polls too the BJP candidates have won. The win is a reflection of the fact that Yogi Adityanath government’s pro-people policies have helped the people. Congratulations to the cadre for this win,” PM Modi tweeted.

CM thanks PM Modi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath thanked PM Modi for his tweet hailing the party’s win.

“Thank you, Prime Minister for your congratulatory wishes. The win is an amalgamation of your pro-people policies, expert guidance by the organisation and the pro-public initiatives of the state government. My congratulations to all the people of the state,” tweeted Yogi to PM Modi.

Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted, “The grand win in block pramukh polls is a reflection of the pro-people policies of the Yogi Adityanath government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congratulations to CM Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev and all BJP cadres.”

Reiterating the same view, Goyal added, “It’s clear that the people are backing a government that is ensuring safety, security and development of the masses.”

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh described it as an “unparalleled win” and congratulated chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Union minister and former BJP chief Nitin Gadkari also congratulated Adityanath and party leaders for the victory.

IND USA
