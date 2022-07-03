BJP wins in Azamgarh, Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls lauded at party’s Hyderabad meet
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls featured in the party’s national executive in Hyderabad.
“Members applauded when the state BJP chief Swatantra Dev mentioned the party’s wins in these opposition citadels,” a party leader said on phone.
The bypolls were held on June 23 and the results declared on June 26, about a week before the BJP national executive meet in which the party’s top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, participated.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, U.P. BJP chief Swatantra Dev, who is also the Jal Shakti minister, state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, other ministers and party functionaries too were in Hyderabad for the meet.
“These Lok Sabha by poll wins are important because they were registered in difficult political territory. So, the state BJP chief shared the success at the national executive as these wins also now give us a psychological edge over the Samajwadi Party. Both Azamgarh and Rampur had a sizeable Muslim population. I think these constituencies will now see real development and Yogi ji’s government is preparing for it,” a party leader said.
This leader said the wins were also important as they also indicated the “steady decline” of dynastic parties.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said at the national executive meet that the days of dynastic politics were numbered. Thus, Azamgarh and Rampur are important indicators of how party cadre and their commitment have worked wonders. Now, the few remaining opposition citadels are on our radar, too,” this BJP leader said.
