U.P. civic polls: In Varanasi, BJP romps home in style

VARANASI: Breaking its past record in terms of vote, the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Varanasi Mayor’s seat with its candidate Ashok Tiwari defeating his nearest Samajwadi Party rival Om Prakash Singh by over 1,33,137 votes.

BJP candidates won for the post of corporator in 61 wards of Varanasi Nagar Nigam out of 100. (Pic for representation)

According to district information office, Tiwari polled 291852 votes whereas Singh received 158715 votes. Congress’ Anil Srivastava slipped to the third spot with 94288 votes.

All eyes were set on the mayoral election result of Varanasi, it being the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Political analyst Prof Kaushal Kishore Mishra, former head, department of political science, BHU, said, “There was no doubt about BJP candidate Ashok Tiwari’s victory for the post of mayor in Varanasi as it is the stronghold of the party. In this election, victory margin is bigger than the previous mayoral election. That is very important.”

“History has been created in this mayoral election not only in Varanasi but also in the entire state. Under the charismatic leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP won all 17 mayoral seats in UP. The party won due to the policies of the Yogi government and Yogi’s stature will rise further in the party,” Prof Mishra said.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP government ensured strict action against hardcore criminals and mafia. The action is still continuing. Yogi improved law and order in the state by taking action against criminals. So, the people voted for the BJP in this election,” he said.

Eleven candidates, including five independents, contested the mayoral election in Varanasi. BJP candidates won for the post of corporator in 61 wards of Varanasi Nagar Nigam out of 100.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Snehlata Seth won for the post of Gangapur town area nagar panchayat chairperson in Varanasi. Snehlata polled 2182 votes, whereas her nearest rival Geeta of Samajwadi Party got 1881 votes and Sangeeta of the Congress got 983 votes.

