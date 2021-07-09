BJP’s power abuse rekindles memories of SP rule: Mayawati says no to local polls

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday said her party would take part in the upcoming elections to block panchayat heads as misuse of official machinery, graft and the current wave of violence unleashed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rekindled memories the erstwhile Samajwadi Party (SP) rule. “Gross misuse of official machinery, money power and violence by the BJP during the election of district panchayat chairpersons and now the block heads have brought back many such memories of SP rule. That is why the BSP has decided to not contest both these indirect elections,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister wrote on Twitter.

Hitting out at the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP over its “verbal opposition” to the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, Mayawati said the former was known for similar abuses of power to win elections. “The SP's attack on the BJP government is very deceiving and unbelievable because the SP regime was known for similar abuses of power deployed to win elections at all costs. People have not forgotten anything," she added.

Also Read: Violence mars filing of papers for block panchayat chief in UP

UP reported incidents of firing, clashes and stone pelting from 17 blocks on July 8 as the process of filing of nominations for the election of block panchayat heads were underway at 825 blocks across 75 districts. A fight broke out between the BJP and SP in Unnao’s Purwa block with the son of the BJP candidate accusing the SP nominee and her supporters of robbing him.

The BJP won the zila panchayat chairpersons’ polls on July 3 after 67 of the 75 seats went to candidates backed by the party. The SP had boycotted the polls citing misuse of power. “The BJP demolished all democratic norms to manufacture a win. Such muzzling of democracy and such brute use of official machinery was never seen before,” Yadav said.