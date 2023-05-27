Newly-elected Aligarh mayor, 90 corporators take oath

Prashant Singhal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was on Saturday sworn in as the new mayor of Aligarh. At the ceremony organised at Krishnajali Auditorium of the city, 90 corporators also took oath in the presence of Aligarh district in-charge minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary.

Mayor Prashant Singhal promised to make Aligarh an improved city. He was sworn in by Aligarh division commissioner Navneet Rinwa. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although the BJP recently won all 17 mayor elections in Uttar Pradesh, its victory in Aligarh holds more relevance since it clinched the seat from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The new mayor promised to make Aligarh an improved city. “We will remain truthful and loyal to the Aligarh voters. The planned development of Aligarh will be my priority and all plans will materialise under the able leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath,” he said. “With the third engine added, the development will attain pace in Aligarh,” Singhal added.

The mayor was sworn in by Aligarh division commissioner Navneet Rinwa.

Congratulating all the new public representatives, Chaudhary, who also holds the sugarcane development portfolio in the state cabinet, stressed on the proper monitoring of development works.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Every citizen is entitled to better living conditions and, thus, it is the duty of local bodies to ensure proper civic amenities. Development projects must be planned keeping in mind the fast-growing population. The ‘Swachh Bharat’ scheme of the prime minister has received international acclaim and for the success of it, denizens must need to understand their duties,” he added.

Minister in the state cabinet Sandeep Singh, district magistrate Indra Vikram Singh and other public representatives were also present at the ceremony.