Blending tradition, digital age: Lko’s BSV to set up modern recording studio; construction to begin soon

Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalya (BSV) is planning to set up a modern recording studio on its campus. The initiative comes as part of the university’s plans to extend its identity from an institution imparting education in classical artforms to one where tradition meets modernity.

Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalya in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

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The BSV has recently announced a course in audio-video editing from the new session where students will be taught social media reel making, digital content creation and editing enabling them to build a career by showcasing their talent over digital platforms.

Vice-chancellor prof Mandavi Singh said a new campus will be developed at Kakrabad where all theory classes will be held in the next few years, while the present campus will be developed for practical activities.

“Under this plan, a state-of-the-art sound and recording studio will be set up on the existing campus. Construction of the studio will begin this session. The studio is being built to impart practical knowledge required to meet modern demands, in addition to classical music and dance knowledge. Students will receive practical training in sound recording, audio mixing and music composition besides singing and playing,” said Singh.

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{{^usCountry}} She said that those aspiring to become playback singers in Bollywood, regional cinema or indie music can sing in the studio and learn microphone technique and sound dynamics, making them industry-ready after their degree. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said that those aspiring to become playback singers in Bollywood, regional cinema or indie music can sing in the studio and learn microphone technique and sound dynamics, making them industry-ready after their degree. {{/usCountry}}

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The university will record new compositions of classical and semi-classical music and release them on social media. A special podcast series based on the rich traditions of classical music, vocal, instrumental and Indian dance will also start once the studio is operational, allowing the university to share knowledge from renowned maestros with the masses and connect today’s generation with new experiments in classical music.