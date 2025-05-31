Blueprint ready for Chitrakoot Link Expressway: UPEIDA

The Uttar Pradesh government will construct the Chitrakoot Link Expressway at an estimated cost of over ₹514 crore, aiming to strengthen road connectivity between Chitrakoot and the Bundelkhand Expressway. According to a press release issued on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has finalised the blueprint, with work expected to begin by July. The ₹ 514-crore project will span 15.175 km and is expected to be completed within 18 months. (SOURCED)

The greenfield project will cover a total length of 15.175 km and is scheduled for completion within 18 months. Initially planned as a four-lane road, the expressway will have the provision for future expansion to six lanes, UPEIDA said.

The project has been designed for vehicles to run at speeds of up to 120 km per hour, according to UPEIDA. The main carriageway will be 40 metres wide and will be connected to a 3.75-metre-wide service road at multiple points. Near bridge structures, a 200-metre-long and seven-metre-wide service road will also be constructed.

The project includes construction of carriageways, an advanced drainage system, modern lighting with 10-meter poles and 30-metre-high mast lights in approach areas, and clearly defined lane markings. “The master plan and detailed project report are scheduled to be initiated in July,” the UPEIDA added.