Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Blueprint ready for Chitrakoot Link Expressway: UPEIDA

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 31, 2025 09:12 PM IST

The greenfield project will cover a total length of 15.175 km and is scheduled for completion within 18 months. Initially planned as a four-lane road, the expressway will have the provision for future expansion to six lanes, UPEIDA said.

The Uttar Pradesh government will construct the Chitrakoot Link Expressway at an estimated cost of over 514 crore, aiming to strengthen road connectivity between Chitrakoot and the Bundelkhand Expressway. According to a press release issued on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has finalised the blueprint, with work expected to begin by July.

The <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>514-crore project will span 15.175 km and is expected to be completed within 18 months. (SOURCED)
The 514-crore project will span 15.175 km and is expected to be completed within 18 months. (SOURCED)

The greenfield project will cover a total length of 15.175 km and is scheduled for completion within 18 months. Initially planned as a four-lane road, the expressway will have the provision for future expansion to six lanes, UPEIDA said.

The project has been designed for vehicles to run at speeds of up to 120 km per hour, according to UPEIDA. The main carriageway will be 40 metres wide and will be connected to a 3.75-metre-wide service road at multiple points. Near bridge structures, a 200-metre-long and seven-metre-wide service road will also be constructed.

The project includes construction of carriageways, an advanced drainage system, modern lighting with 10-meter poles and 30-metre-high mast lights in approach areas, and clearly defined lane markings. “The master plan and detailed project report are scheduled to be initiated in July,” the UPEIDA added.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Blueprint ready for Chitrakoot Link Expressway: UPEIDA
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On