Board working to introduce AI learning in madrasas

The U.P. Board of Madrasa Education is collaborating with the state basic education department to organise a training session on artificial intelligence for its teachers at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here on Wednesday. The board intends to gradually introduce AI learning in all madrasas in the state.

Officials concerned said Hindi and English were added as the medium of instruction at madrasas along with Urdu. (File)

Confirming the same, additional chief secretary (minority welfare and waqf department) Monica S Garg said a total of 22 videos on teaching AI in madrasas and schools were made for the training programme.

“As part of the efforts to modernise teaching in madrasas and to bring students there on par with their counterparts in private and government schools, the government has linked all madrasas with UDISE (Unified District Information System for Education) of the government of India. Aadhaar authentication of students has been done, as a result of which accurate information of 13,92,325 students in 16,513 madrassas of the state is available with us.”

Officials of the minorities’ education department said the curriculum of Basic Education Council was being taught in madrasas and arrangements were made for the teaching of modern subjects there. So far, computers have been installed at 1275 madrasas, they added

