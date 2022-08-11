Four drown, kids among several missing as boat capsizes in Yamuna in UP's Banda

At least four persons drowned and several others were missing as a boat capsized in the Yamuna river in the Marka area of Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Thursday. Among those missing, some are feared to be children and women. About 20 people have been rescued so far, while another 15 are missing, police said.

According to reports, the boat was carrying passengers from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in Fatehpur district when it capsized. Help of divers is being taken to trace the missing, police said, adding the boat was carrying about 40 people.

They said 13 people swam to safety, while many are feared drowned. A search and rescue operation is underway. Police said the boat capsized due to strong winds, adding the boatman has been detained.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the loss of lives and expressed condolences to bereaved families.

A statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said the CM has directed district administration officials, and teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF to immediately reach spot and carry out rescue and relief work. He has also asked the officials to ensure that best treatment is provided to the injured.

Boats are the only mode of transport for people of Marka and adjoining areas to reach nearby towns.

One of the survivors said the river's current got heavy hen the boat sailed to the middle the river. “The boat began to shake and overturned. I jumped off the boat began swimming. I could see people struggling stay afloat,” said Raj Karan Paswan, 30, a resident of Asodha Barui in Fatehpur.

