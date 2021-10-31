Bodies of woman, her teenage niece found in Rae Bareli

The bodies of a 50-year-old woman and her 16-year-old niece with their throats slit were recovered in semi-nude condition from their house in a village under Deeh police station limits of Rae Bareli district on Sunday morning, said police officials.

The police officials said spot examination suggested that the two victims were attacked with some sharp-edged objects. They added that injuries were found all over the bodies and their throats were slit. They said the bodies had been sent for a post-mortem examination and the doctors had been asked to give opinion regarding the sexual assault.

Later in the day, inspector general (IG) of Police, Lucknow range, Laxmi Singh visited the crime scene and issued directives to work out the case at the earliest.

Superintendent of police (SP), Rae Bareli, Shlok Kumar said multiple injuries had been found on the bodies of the two deceased as well as struggle marks were also there on the spot. He said a team of forensic experts had been called to collected evidence and six teams had been formed to work out the case.

Sharing more information, another police official requesting anonymity said four tea cups and two glasses having some tea as well as some eatables in two plates were found from one room of the house while the bodies were found in the adjoining room.

He said primary examination of the spot hinted at the involvement of at least four people in the crime. He said there was no forced entry to the house as well as the presence of tea and eatables suggested that the assailants were familiar to the two victims.

The official said the woman had been living in the same house for past 30 years and her husband had gone missing under mysterious circumstances around 10 years ago. “Her son is a truck driver who often remains out on tour. The teenage girl’s family, however, lives in Amethi and she used to stay with her mother’s elder sister for the past many years,” the official said.

