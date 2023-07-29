Man’s body chopped into five pieces found in Pilibhit; wife arrested

The Pilibhit police on Friday recovered the body of a missing 55-year-old man from a canal about 10 kilometers away from his residence in Shiv Nagar village of the district, they said, adding the deceased’s wife had confessed to the murder.

Ram Pal’s body was chopped into five pieces and stuffed in two plastic bags filled with cement, officials at Gajraula police station in Pilibhit said.

In a video statement released to the media, Pilibhit superintendent of police (SP) Atul Sharma confirmed that Ram Pal’s wife Dularo Devi (50) killed him in his sleep with an axe on the night of July 24. Before disposing of the body in the canal, she chopped it into five pieces and stuffed it in plastic bags of cement, he added.

Dulara Devi was taken into custody on Thursday after the couple’s son sought police help on Wednesday regarding his father’s disappearance and raised suspicion on his mother, Sharma said, adding the woman had been arrested after the charges in the FIR were altered to that of murder.

Even though the police had been looking for Ram Pal since Wednesday, they could only recover his blood-stained clothes till the next day. It took them two days of marathon search to find his remains.

The SP said the couple lived alone in the house while her two sons lived in a different house nearby along with their families. After finding him in an inebriated state, the woman said she first tied her husband to the cot and killed him with the axe after a brutal thrashing, he added.

The next morning, she went to a market to sharpen the axe that she used in amputating the body. The SP stated that while the woman claimed that her husband used to assault her after getting drunk, their son alleged that his mother has an extra-marital affair and his father objected to it.

