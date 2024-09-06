Boy not allowed in class over non-veg food in Amroha, probe ordered

AMROHA A nursery student was not allowed to sit in his class for allegedly bringing non-vegetarian food to school at Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, prompting the district authority to order a probe into the incident, people familiar with the matter said. As the matter snowballed, members of a Muslim social organisation wrote to the district magistrate, demanding that a case be registered against the principal and affiliation of the private school be suspended. (Pic for representation)

The incident came to light after a video purportedly showing a heated exchange between the school principal and the mother of the student, a Muslim boy, was widely circulated on social media on Thursday.

ALSO READ- Nitesh Rane faces backlash from BJP colleague over anti-Muslim remarks

Taking cognisance of the video, the Amroha district inspector of schools (DIoS) constituted a three-member committee to probe into the matter, an official said. “The committee has been directed to submit a report within three days.”

ALSO READ- Assam makes registering Muslim marriages and divorces mandatory under new law

In the video, veracity of which HT could not independently verify, a woman is seen lashing out at the school principal, alleging her child was not allowed to sit in his class since morning. The principal retorted by claiming that “the student has been regularly bringing non-veg food to the school and talked about destroying Hindu temples”.

As the matter snowballed, members of a Muslim social organisation wrote to the district magistrate, demanding that a case be registered against the principal and affiliation of the private school be suspended.

ALSO READ- ‘Could be a planned one to…’: Jamiat chief on lynching of Muslim man in Haryana

“We have sent a complaint letter to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and CBSE seeking registration of a case against the school and suspending the affiliation of the school,” Haji Khursheed Anwar, head, Muslim Committee, Amroha, said.