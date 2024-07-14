Brass trader stabbed to death in front of daughter in Moradabad

LUCKNOW: A 35-year-old brass trader was brutally stabbed to death in front of his 12-year-old daughter in Moradabad. The two assailants barged into the trader’s house at midnight on Saturday and stabbed him multiple times, causing injuries all over his body, said senior police officials on Saturday. According to the deceased’s elder daughter, Mansi (12), the assailants attacked her father, repeatedly stabbing him as he tried to escape. (Sourced)

The officials said one of the assailants, who was reportedly also injured while attacking the trader, was later found lying in a pool of blood some distance from the crime scene and later succumbed to his injuries. The second assailant remained at large. The two assailants often visited the deceased’s house and were familiar with his family members. Multiple police teams had been constituted to search for the second accused, they said.

DIG Moradabad range Muniraj G and SSP Satpal Antil rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident and are closely monitoring the investigation.

Sharing further details, ASP City Akhilesh Bhadauria informed media persons that the deceased, Anil Chowdhary, lived with his wife and two daughters in Gulabbadi Gadi Khana locality under Katghar police station limits. He added that Anil was in the brass business with a firm named Ayesha Handicrafts.

The ASP said the deceased, along with three other partners, had been running the business for some years, but there had been a dispute among the partners over the past few weeks, leading to strained relations. The two assailants, identified as Amod Kumar and Mohit, were also associated with the business. They forcibly opened the door of the deceased’s house around 1 am on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

According to the deceased’s elder daughter, Mansi (12), the assailants attacked her father, repeatedly stabbing him as he tried to escape. He ran around the house and even attempted to lock himself in the bathroom. The victim’s wife and younger daughter were asleep during the incident and were woken up by the elder daughter after the assailants had left, leaving the victim profusely bleeding.

Another police official privy to the development said the victim’s daughter identified the two assailants from their photographs. He said the night patrol police team later found one of the assailants, Amod Kumar, who had suffered injuries to his hand and face while attacking the trader, lying unconscious on the roadside in Mughalpura area about an hour after the incident. He further said that Amod succumbed to his injuries due to excessive bleeding. The other assailant, Mohit, was missing from his house. An FIR for murder and house trespass had been lodged, and further investigation was on.