‘Brave, honest’: On way to court, a gangster heaps praise on Yogi. Watch

Published on Oct 20, 2022 06:05 PM IST

According to a report, Atiq Ahmed was brought to Lucknow last night from Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat following orders of the Supreme Court.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed the gangster, who was being brought to the CBI court in Lucknow, telling reporters "Yogi Adityanath is a brave, honest chief minister".(ANI videograb)
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was on Thursday seen praising Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed the gangster, who was being brought to the CBI court in Lucknow, telling reporters "Yogi Adityanath is a brave, honest chief minister".

According to a LiveHindustan report, Atiq Ahmed was brought to Lucknow last night from Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat following orders of the Supreme Court. He and his brother Ashraf have been accused of killing BSP MLA Raju Pal. Ahmed was produced in the Anti-Corruption Court of the CBI on Thursday in connection with the case, the report further said, adding the gangster even got down from the police van and greeted his supporters.

Citing reports, LiveHindustan said charges against Ahmed, the main accused in the Prayagraj BSP MLA’s murder case, have been charged of murder and criminal conspiracy. He is now set to appear before the court on November 3. He is currently lodged at the Lucknow Jail amid heavy security.

