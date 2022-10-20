‘Brave, honest’: On way to court, a gangster heaps praise on Yogi. Watch

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was on Thursday seen praising Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed the gangster, who was being brought to the CBI court in Lucknow, telling reporters "Yogi Adityanath is a brave, honest chief minister".

According to a LiveHindustan report, Atiq Ahmed was brought to Lucknow last night from Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat following orders of the Supreme Court. He and his brother Ashraf have been accused of killing BSP MLA Raju Pal. Ahmed was produced in the Anti-Corruption Court of the CBI on Thursday in connection with the case, the report further said, adding the gangster even got down from the police van and greeted his supporters.

#WATCH | "Yogi Adityanath is a brave, honest chief minister," says gangster Atiq Ahmed brought to CBI court in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/vLx7gWu1Ty — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2022

Citing reports, LiveHindustan said charges against Ahmed, the main accused in the Prayagraj BSP MLA’s murder case, have been charged of murder and criminal conspiracy. He is now set to appear before the court on November 3. He is currently lodged at the Lucknow Jail amid heavy security.