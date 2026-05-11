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Bride refuses marriage after groom falls ill during ceremony in UP's Etah; seeks health report

Bride refuses marriage after groom falls ill during ceremony in UP's Etah; seeks health report

Updated on: May 11, 2026 03:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Etah , A bride in Etah district refused to solemnise marriage, alleging that the groom's medical condition had been concealed from her family, police said on Saturday.

Bride refuses marriage after groom falls ill during ceremony in UP's Etah; seeks health report

Her family refused to proceed with the wedding ceremony on Sunday and demanded his health report, they said.

The incident took place in the Sakit area, where the groom reportedly fell ill during the wedding rituals, triggering a dispute between the two families, police said.

According to local residents, the groom, a native of Katholi village in Kotwali Dehat area, had arrived with the wedding procession at a guest house in Sakit on Sunday evening for his marriage with a woman, the daughter of Vijay Singh from Nagla Phule village.

During the ceremony, the groom allegedly lost his balance while seated for the rituals and fell from his chair, creating panic among those present, they said.

People at the venue rushed to assist him, with some offering water while others suggested calling a doctor, eyewitnesses said.

Despite several rounds of talks and community intervention, the bride and her family remained firm on their decision not to proceed with the wedding, following which the wedding procession returned without the bride.

Station House Officer Videsh Rathi said no written complaint had been received from either side so far.

"The matter has not formally come to my notice yet. Both parties have been called to the police station. Necessary action will be taken if a complaint is filed," Rathi said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Bride refuses marriage after groom falls ill during ceremony in UP's Etah; seeks health report
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Bride refuses marriage after groom falls ill during ceremony in UP's Etah; seeks health report
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