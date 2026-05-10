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Bride’s father, relative die in road accident moments before rituals in Amethi

According to police, the accident took place around 8 pm near Jais Mod on the Lucknow-Jaunpur highway, about 35 km from the district headquarters, when two motorcycles collided head-on.

Published on: May 10, 2026 05:12 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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In a tragic incident in Amethi district, a bride’s father and her relative were killed in a road accident on Friday evening just minutes before the wedding rituals were to begin at their home in Jagdishpur area.

Bride’s father, relative die in road accident moments before rituals in Amethi

According to police, the accident took place around 8 pm near Jais Mod on the Lucknow-Jaunpur highway, about 35 km from the district headquarters, when two motorcycles collided head-on.

Jagdishpur SHO Dhirendra Yadav said two persons died in the collision and the bodies were sent for postmortem examination. “Further legal action will be taken after receiving a complaint,” he said.

Police identified the deceased as Gautam Kumar, 43, a resident of Pandit Ka Purwa village in Jagdishpur police station area, and his relative Asharam. Gautam worked as a driver and is survived by his wife, seven daughters and a son.

Police sources said Gautam’s elder daughter Manisha was getting married on Friday and the wedding procession had already arrived from Sambhai village in Jamo area. Preparations for the traditional ‘dwar puja’ ceremony were underway when family members realised fruits required for the rituals were insufficient.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Bride’s father, relative die in road accident moments before rituals in Amethi
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Bride’s father, relative die in road accident moments before rituals in Amethi
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