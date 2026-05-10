In a tragic incident in Amethi district, a bride’s father and her relative were killed in a road accident on Friday evening just minutes before the wedding rituals were to begin at their home in Jagdishpur area.

Bride’s father, relative die in road accident moments before rituals in Amethi

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to police, the accident took place around 8 pm near Jais Mod on the Lucknow-Jaunpur highway, about 35 km from the district headquarters, when two motorcycles collided head-on.

Jagdishpur SHO Dhirendra Yadav said two persons died in the collision and the bodies were sent for postmortem examination. “Further legal action will be taken after receiving a complaint,” he said.

Police identified the deceased as Gautam Kumar, 43, a resident of Pandit Ka Purwa village in Jagdishpur police station area, and his relative Asharam. Gautam worked as a driver and is survived by his wife, seven daughters and a son.

Police sources said Gautam’s elder daughter Manisha was getting married on Friday and the wedding procession had already arrived from Sambhai village in Jamo area. Preparations for the traditional ‘dwar puja’ ceremony were underway when family members realised fruits required for the rituals were insufficient.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to family members, Gautam and Asharam left on a motorcycle to buy fruits from the market. Barely 500 metres from the house, their bike collided with another motorcycle near an overbridge on the Jais road stretch of the highway. The impact threw the riders several feet away, eyewitnesses said. Locals and relatives rushed the injured to hospital, where Gautam and Asharam succumbed to their injuries during treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to family members, Gautam and Asharam left on a motorcycle to buy fruits from the market. Barely 500 metres from the house, their bike collided with another motorcycle near an overbridge on the Jais road stretch of the highway. The impact threw the riders several feet away, eyewitnesses said. Locals and relatives rushed the injured to hospital, where Gautam and Asharam succumbed to their injuries during treatment. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Police said Babloo alias Vijay, 28, a resident of Domadih village who was riding the other motorcycle, sustained serious injuries and was referred to Tiloi Medical College. Another injured teenager, Durgesh, 15, of Pure Mishran Barhauli village, was discharged after primary treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Babloo alias Vijay, 28, a resident of Domadih village who was riding the other motorcycle, sustained serious injuries and was referred to Tiloi Medical College. Another injured teenager, Durgesh, 15, of Pure Mishran Barhauli village, was discharged after primary treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Relatives later completed the wedding rituals in a subdued manner before the bride was bid farewell. The band party was sent back and ceremonies were curtailed due to the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Relatives later completed the wedding rituals in a subdued manner before the bride was bid farewell. The band party was sent back and ceremonies were curtailed due to the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

road accident See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON