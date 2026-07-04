Brother shoots 21-year-old sister dead in Meerut over relationship: Police

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her elder brother in a suspected hate crime at their home in Meerut on Saturday morning after he objected to her relationship with a neighbourhood youth, police said. The accused was arrested from the house, and the alleged murder weapon was recovered.

Representational image (Sourced)

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The incident took place around 6 am in Zakir Colony under the jurisdiction of Lohia Nagar police station.

According to police, the victim, identified as Aksa, was found lying in a pool of blood after her mother rushed to the room on hearing a gunshot. Family members took her to Jagdamba Hospital for treatment.

Police said Aksa’s mother initially told doctors that her daughter had suffered injuries after a fall. However, hospital staff identified the wound as a gunshot injury and informed the police. Aksa later died during treatment.

Investigators identified Aksa’s 23-year-old brother, Md Arish, as the prime accused. He was arrested from the family home, where he had allegedly been hiding after the incident.

Based on his disclosure, police recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol allegedly used in the crime. During interrogation, Arish allegedly confessed to killing his sister.

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{{^usCountry}} Meerut City superintendent of police (SP) Vinayak Gopal Bhosale said police received information from Jagdamba Hospital at 7:10 am that an injured woman with a suspected gunshot wound had been admitted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meerut City superintendent of police (SP) Vinayak Gopal Bhosale said police received information from Jagdamba Hospital at 7:10 am that an injured woman with a suspected gunshot wound had been admitted. {{/usCountry}}

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A police team reached the hospital and confirmed that the victim had sustained a firearm injury. Officers later visited the family’s residence and questioned relatives before concluding that the woman had allegedly been shot by her brother.

According to the preliminary investigation, Aksa had been in regular contact with a young man from the neighbourhood. Police said her family wanted to arrange her marriage elsewhere, but she refused and continued speaking to the man.

Police said the issue led to a heated argument within the family on Friday night. Investigators believe the dispute escalated, culminating in Arish allegedly shooting his sister on Saturday.

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Speaking to police, Aksa’s mother, Asifa, said she did not witness the incident. “I did not see anything. After offering prayers, I went to the bathroom. When I came out, I found my daughter lying in a pool of blood,” she said.

According to the family, Aksa had studied up to Class 8. Arish was involved in the family’s mosquito net business.

Family members told police that Aksa’s father died about 12 years ago. She was the only daughter among five siblings.