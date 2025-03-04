Brothers get life term for murder over land dispute in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar district court sentenced two brothers to life imprisonment for the murder of a 30-year-old man over a land boundary dispute five years ago, additional district government counsel (ADGC) Lalit Bhardwaj said on Tuesday. The court also imposed a total fine of ₹4.87 lakh on the convicts. The court also imposed a total fine of ₹ 4.87 lakh on the convicts. (Sourced)

The case dates back to May 23, 2020, when Kayyum, a resident of Kutesra village, lodged a complaint at Charthawal police station, accusing Masoom alias Sonu and Murtaza of killing his son, Abad. According to the complaint, the accused entered the victim’s house and shot him dead using a licensed firearm.

Following the incident, police registered cases against six people, including the two brothers, under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), 452 (house trespass with intent to commit an offence), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 506 (criminal intimidation). Masoom was also charged under Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act, while Murtaza was booked under Section 30.

During the investigation, police submitted a charge sheet on July 24, 2020, detailing evidence against the two accused. No evidence was found against four other individuals named in the FIR.

ADGC Bhardwaj said that the dispute arose over the marking of boundaries between the victim’s and the accused’s agricultural fields. “The court examined testimonies of 10 witnesses, and a forensic report confirmed the use of the licensed firearm recovered by the police. Based on the evidence, the court of district Judge Ajay Kumar convicted the two brothers,” he said.

Rejecting their plea for leniency, the court sentenced both to life imprisonment. Masoom was fined ₹2.60 lakh, while Murtaza was ordered to pay ₹2.27 lakh. The court directed that 75% of the total fine amount be given as compensation to Abad’s widow.