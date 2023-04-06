BSP MP meets PM, draws his attention towards works done in Amroha

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP from Amroha Kunwar Danish Ali met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday and drew his attention towards the development works in his constituency and the issues associated with the welfare of Muslims.

BSP MP from Amroha Kunwar Danish Ali with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sourced)

In a memorandum handed to the PM, Ali complimented him for his commitment to “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”. “The 200 million (20 crore)-strong Muslim population is working hard and playing an important role in India’s fast-paced growth,” he said.

“Some elements are trying to create hurdles and sabotage the effort of the central government with a plan to push the Muslim community to the ghettos of darkness and backwardness,” Ali added.

“The community’s sorry state of existence has been reflected in the Sachar Committee report in 2005. If the government addresses some of the key issues associated with Muslim community, it could turn the community into a massive human resource that would help achieve the government’s target of turning India into a five trillion-dollar economy and make our country the ‘Vishwaguru’, the BSP MP said.

He also drew the PM’s attention towards problems faced by the residents of Amroha due to the absence of stormwater drainage. The spots like Garhmukteshwar, Vasudev Mandir and Shah Vilayat Dargah should be brought on the tourist map. A central school or a university should be established in the constituency, he urged the PM.

He also requested for construction of Gajraula to Sambhal via Hasanpur railway line, establishment of a passport processing centre at Amroha, setting up of a high court bench besides institutes like IIT and AIIMS in west UP.