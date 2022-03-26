BSP to hold review meeting on Sunday to discuss UP assembly poll result

After suffering a huge defeat in the recently held Uttar Pradesh elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has called for a review meeting on March 27 with all defeated party candidates and office-bearers.

The meeting will be held at the party's office, the official communique by the party read.

In the just-concluded assembly polls in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

This is the first time in 37 years that a party (BJP) has been able to retain power in Uttar Pradesh after completing a full term. Narayan Dutt Tiwari in 1985 had secured two consecutive terms in the state.

Notably, the BJP came to power in 2000 in Uttar Pradesh, but could not hold its government even for a year when Rajnath Singh was UP Chief Minister. Since then, the BJP could not come to power, and the state was ruled by the Samajwadi Party and the BSP separately till 2017.

On March 11, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati admitted that her party's rout in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election was a "lesson".

The former Chief Minister pointed out that it has become clear that the BSP was not "BJP's B Team" and that negative campaigns succeeded in misleading the people of the state. The BSP which formed a full majority government in Uttar Pradesh in 2007 managed to win just one seat this time with a vote share of 12.88 per cent.