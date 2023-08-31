Buffalo meat supply to Kanpur resumes after 10 days

After 10 days of ban, the supply of buffalo meat to Kanpur resumed on Thursday with the state pollution control board granting permission, albeit with certain conditions.

Only two of the four slaughterhouses in Unnao will now be allowed to resume functioning after the fresh orders of the board. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The board had put an embargo on the supply on the grounds that the abattoirs in Unnao were slaughtering more animals than permitted to meet the demand from local quarters.

Only two of the four slaughterhouses in Unnao will now be allowed to resume functioning after the fresh orders of the board.

Commenting on the development, Kanpur district magistrate Vishak G Iyer said the supplied meat would only be sold through licenced shop owners.

Jamiat-ul Quraish Garib Nawaz’s city president Dilshad Ahmed Quraishi, welcoming the decision, said the conditions put forth by the board would be fulfilled religiously. His body represents the Quraish Biradari that is engaged in the butchering and sale of meat in Kanpur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Buffalo meat is part of the staple diet of a large population in Kanpur. It is a source of livlihood for thousands of others,” he said.

The board’s chief environment officer and nodal officer for slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh, Ghanshyam, had on August 21 issued a letter banning the supply of meat from abattoirs to the local markets.

By haidernaqvi@htlive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON