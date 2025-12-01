Build trust, make effective use of tech: UP CM to trainee IPS officers

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met 23 trainee officers of the Indian Police Service (IPS) 2023 and 2024 batches here. During his interaction, the CM advised them to focus on communication, sensitivity and positivity to become effective and pro-citizen officers. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

He laid out the specific challenges that one will face in a state like Uttar Pradesh, encouraging the officers to utilise their training period well and build a strong professional foundation.

“District training must focus on acquiring the ability to address real-life issues swiftly and satisfactorily. As first responders, the police carry the responsibility of earning the victims’ trust through their promptness, conduct and priorities,” Yogi said.

Calling police stations the backbone of policing, the CM urged the trainee IPS officers to gain a proper understanding of the functioning, administration, investigation processes, duty management, and local disputes related to police stations.

He said human intelligence is one of the most powerful tools available to an officer, emphasising the need for interaction with local communities, a strong field presence and building trust at every level. Yogi also spoke about the importance of coordination and encouraged the trainee officers to have a clear understanding of the roles, resources and challenges of the police station, circle, and police line.

Highlighting an important aspect of policing, the CM cautioned the trainee officers against “irresponsible behaviour with public representatives”. He said that such interactions must be dignified and responsible, adding that a casual approach in such interactions does not suit police officers. Since public representatives reflect the voice of the people, constructive engagement with the representatives supports stronger law and order, he said.

Laying special emphasis on vigilance against crimes targeting women, cybercrime, and illegal drug networks, the CM said: “Crime is evolving rapidly, so your preparedness must be equally modern and swift. Trainees should learn digital forensics, cyber tools and effective use of technology.”

Yogi reminded the trainees that integrity, discipline and a humane outlook would become their greatest strength and that their conduct would not only shape law and order in the future but would also reinforce security and confidence of the people.