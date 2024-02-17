 Bus conductor suspended for issuing wrong tickets to 50 passengers - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Bus conductor suspended for issuing wrong tickets to 50 passengers

Bus conductor suspended for issuing wrong tickets to 50 passengers

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 17, 2024 08:30 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has suspended a bus conductor for cheating 50 passengers by issuing them wrong tickets. The passengers were travelling from Hardoi to Lucknow on Wednesday.

While the passengers had boarded the bus from the Hardoi depot, they were reportedly issued tickets for Lucknow (Kaiserbagh depot) from Pachkohra (in the same tehsil) instead, thereby causing a loss of Rs. 22 per passenger to the corporation. While the fare for Hardoi to Lucknow (110 km) is 154, that of Pachkohra to the state capital (95 km) is 132.

Also, the conductor was said to have collected the fare at Hardoi itself. “If a passenger has not the paid for the fare, they are charged with a penalty ten times the amount of the fare, and the same goes for an employee who may have cheated passengers with wrong fare amount. The conductor (of the Hardoi to Lucknow bus) has to now pay the fine and will be penalised further as per the transport corporation’s rules,” said UPSRTC spokesperson Ajit Singh.

The suspension order was issued by assistant regional manager at the Kaiserbagh depot Arvind Kumar.

