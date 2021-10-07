Buzz about possible reshuffle in top UP bureaucracy as chief secretary empanelled for post at Centre

There is a buzz about a likely reshuffle at the top level of the UP bureaucracy following the empanelment of chief secretary RK Tiwari and two other IAS officers of the Uttar Pradesh cadre for holding secretary-level posts at the Centre.

The names of Tiwari and other two officers Juthika Patankar and Manoj Kumar Singh figure on the list of 12 IAS officers that the appointments committee of the Union cabinet has approved for their empanelment for secretary level posts at the Centre vide an information note issued on October 6, 2021.

A 1985-batch IAS officer, Tiwari leads chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s team in the state government’s fight against Covid-19. The empanelment list has led to the buzz about Tiwari’s likely appointment at the secretary level with the central government.

Tiwari has a long tenure of service with him (till early 2023). A change on the top post, if any, may provide an opportunity for some officers of the 1986 and 1987 batches working in Uttar Pradesh.

It remains to be seen whether Tiwari goes on deputation to the Centre and who will be the new chief secretary if he does so.

“Empanelment is only eligibility for appointment at the Centre. Giving a posting is the prerogative of government,” said Tiwari.

People aware of developments said much will depend on the Centre’s decision about the likely appointment of Tiwari in the coming weeks. It may take a few weeks to a few months as the empanelment of an officer for any post at the Centre is followed by the process of his/her consent being sent to the Centre before being given an appointment for posting there. The state government also takes a call about relieving the officers once they get a posting at the Centre.

Juthika Patankar and Manoj Kumar Singh, who have also been empanelled for posting as secretary at the Centre, are IAS officers of the 1988-batch of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.