Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / B’wood star visits WSCO-1090 HQ in Lucknow as part of Mission Shakti
lucknow news

B’wood star visits WSCO-1090 HQ in Lucknow as part of Mission Shakti

Published on Oct 02, 2021 10:18 PM IST
B’wood star Pooja Hegde visited the WCSO to promote ‘Humari Suraksha’ the community engagement initiative of WCS under Mission Shakti 3.0, in Lucknow, on Saturday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde visited the headquarters of Women and Child Security Organisation (WCSO)-1090 to promote the online community engagement initiative ‘Hamari surakhsha’, on Saturday. The visit was organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC)

The actress interacted with officials and staff of WCSO and learned about their working. She also visited the counselling and calling areas where WSCO personnel take complaints from women across the state and arrange for required relief measures.

The community initiative is part of Mission Shakti project launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath last year to ensure safety and equality to women in the state. The programme which focuses on women’s safety, respect, also works for their empowerment. This community engagement initiative of WCSO is headed by additional director general of police Neera Rawat and her team that include deputy inspector general Ravi Shankar Chabi, superintendent of police Alankrita Singh and other officials.

Mukesh Singh of IACC, who played a pivotal role in arranging the visit, said, “Such initiatives by popular individuals are aimed at spreading awareness regarding empowerment of women in the state. IACC will continue to promote such events in the coming days.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Heavy rain in Gorakhpur breaks record of 127 years, throws life out of gear

Temporary power connections: Inquiry points to nexus between engineers, builders in Noida, Greater Noida

SIT begins probe in Kanpur realtor’s death case

Yogi moots fee waiver for one of two sisters studying in same private school or college
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP