B’wood star visits WSCO-1090 HQ in Lucknow as part of Mission Shakti

Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde visited the headquarters of Women and Child Security Organisation (WCSO)-1090 to promote the online community engagement initiative ‘Hamari surakhsha’, on Saturday. The visit was organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC)

The actress interacted with officials and staff of WCSO and learned about their working. She also visited the counselling and calling areas where WSCO personnel take complaints from women across the state and arrange for required relief measures.

The community initiative is part of Mission Shakti project launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath last year to ensure safety and equality to women in the state. The programme which focuses on women’s safety, respect, also works for their empowerment. This community engagement initiative of WCSO is headed by additional director general of police Neera Rawat and her team that include deputy inspector general Ravi Shankar Chabi, superintendent of police Alankrita Singh and other officials.

Mukesh Singh of IACC, who played a pivotal role in arranging the visit, said, “Such initiatives by popular individuals are aimed at spreading awareness regarding empowerment of women in the state. IACC will continue to promote such events in the coming days.”