Cabinet okays increase in honorarium for part time instructors, cooks
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to increase the honorarium paid to part-time instructors of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board’s upper primary schools and cooks working under the mid-day meal authority.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the cabinet meeting that decided to give ₹2,000 per month increase in the honorarium of part-time instructors, taking the same to ₹9,000 per month.
The cabinet decided to increase by ₹500 per month, taking the same to ₹2,000 per month, along with providing ₹500 for two sets of uniforms (sari/pant-shirt) once in a year to the cooks.
The move would cost the state exchequer ₹268.26 crore.
Minister for parliamentary affairs and finance Suresh Khanna, along with others, briefed media persons about the cabinet’s decisions.
The state cabinet also approved Uttar Pradesh analytical category and HPLC category purified alcohol processing and bottling licence rules, 2022.
Khanna said at present ethanol (AR and HPLC grade) analytical reagent, used in labs of schools and colleges and pharmaceutical industry, was being imported from China as there was no rule in the excise department for its manufacture. He said the state cabinet has approved the rules to provide for its manufacture up to 10 lakh litres now.
Committee okayed
The cabinet approved a proposal to set up a committee, to be headed by minister for finance and parliamentary affairs, to consider proposals of various resolutions/proposals put up in the state legislature.
Agency for toll plazas
The cabinet approved a proposal to select M/s Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways (India) Limited as the agency to run toll plazas on Poorvanchal Expressway. It would collect toll and provide facilities of six ambulances and 12 patrolling vans along with staff there. It would give a sum of ₹222 crore, including GST, to UPEIDA in the first year along with an increase of 10 per cent after first year. Total duration of contract is two-and-a-half years.
Rabate approved
The cabinet approved a proposal to grant 10 per cent rebate in acquisition cost to land owners against 64.7 per cent additional compensation as ordered by the high court in some cases of land acquisition in Noida and Greater Noida. The state government would not incur any additional expenditure on this.
-
24-yr-old youth arrested in Gorakhpur triple murder case
A 24-year-old youth was arrested in connection with the triple murder of a middle-aged couple and their 20-year-old daughter in a Gorakhpur village on Tuesday, police officials said. The officials said the crime was the fallout of the accused Alok Paswan one-sided affection toward the couple's daughter. Gorakhpur senior superintendent of police Vipin Tanda said the accused Alok Paswan has been arrested and was being further interrogated about the incident.
-
Yogi asks ministers and officers to declare assets
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked his ministers to declare their moveable and immoveable assets, along with that of their family members. He also asked all public servants, including IAS and PCS officers, to declare their assets. He said 18 groups of ministers (GoMs) have been constituted to visit 18 divisions from Friday to Sunday. He said all ministers should complete their tours to divisions before commencement of the forthcoming session of state legislature.
-
Deputy CMs meet ailing Ram temple trust chief in hospital
Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday met Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow and enquired about his health. Maurya and Pathak visited the hospital separately. Das, aged around 84 years, was rushed to Medanta Hospital from Ayodhya on April 24 following urinary tract infection and weakness. It may be noted that Das is suffering from chronic Kidney problem.
-
NCW chief seeks report on Dausa gang-rape, will meet victim’s family tomorrow
The National Commission for Women has sought a report from the Director General of Police, Rajasthan, on the gang-rape and murder of a 32-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Dausa district. Police have arrested two persons in connection with the case and are looking for three more, said Dausa superintendent of Police Rajkumar Gupta. Police said they went to her parents' house in Dausa on Sunday morning.
-
Pandemic tested creativity, was an opportunity to learn, says Kakani
Mumbai After two and a half years of handling the municipal corporation's public health department through the pandemic, additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani will retire on Friday. Q) Are we prepared infrastructure-wise and procedure-wise to handle the next pandemic? A) Yes and No. In that case, jumbo hospitals won't work. Q) What did the crisis teach you about managing the city? A) The pandemic has been an opportunity to prepare and learn.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics