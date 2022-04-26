Cabinet okays increase in honorarium for part time instructors, cooks

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to increase the honorarium paid to part-time instructors of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board’s upper primary schools and cooks working under the mid-day meal authority.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the cabinet meeting that decided to give ₹2,000 per month increase in the honorarium of part-time instructors, taking the same to ₹9,000 per month.

The cabinet decided to increase by ₹500 per month, taking the same to ₹2,000 per month, along with providing ₹500 for two sets of uniforms (sari/pant-shirt) once in a year to the cooks.

The move would cost the state exchequer ₹268.26 crore.

Minister for parliamentary affairs and finance Suresh Khanna, along with others, briefed media persons about the cabinet’s decisions.

The state cabinet also approved Uttar Pradesh analytical category and HPLC category purified alcohol processing and bottling licence rules, 2022.

Khanna said at present ethanol (AR and HPLC grade) analytical reagent, used in labs of schools and colleges and pharmaceutical industry, was being imported from China as there was no rule in the excise department for its manufacture. He said the state cabinet has approved the rules to provide for its manufacture up to 10 lakh litres now.

Committee okayed

The cabinet approved a proposal to set up a committee, to be headed by minister for finance and parliamentary affairs, to consider proposals of various resolutions/proposals put up in the state legislature.

Agency for toll plazas

The cabinet approved a proposal to select M/s Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways (India) Limited as the agency to run toll plazas on Poorvanchal Expressway. It would collect toll and provide facilities of six ambulances and 12 patrolling vans along with staff there. It would give a sum of ₹222 crore, including GST, to UPEIDA in the first year along with an increase of 10 per cent after first year. Total duration of contract is two-and-a-half years.

Rabate approved

The cabinet approved a proposal to grant 10 per cent rebate in acquisition cost to land owners against 64.7 per cent additional compensation as ordered by the high court in some cases of land acquisition in Noida and Greater Noida. The state government would not incur any additional expenditure on this.