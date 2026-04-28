...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Cake smearing dispute: Reward on 8 accused, 4 cops suspended in Bulandshahr triple murder

Dinesh Kumar Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP), declared a reward of ₹25,000 each on seven named accused and another accused, Sonu, whose role allegedly surfaced during the investigation.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 07:36 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Meerut
Advertisement

Police have stepped up action in the alleged triple murder case inside a gym that shook Khurja town in Bulandshahr, announcing a cash reward on eight absconding accused and suspending four police personnel, including an SHO, for alleged dereliction of duty.

Representational image (Sourced)

Dinesh Kumar Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP), declared a reward of 25,000 each on seven named accused and another accused, Sonu, whose role allegedly surfaced during the investigation.

The incident occurred on the night of April 25 on Subhash Road in Khurja, where alleged indiscriminate firing during a birthday party left three members of a family dead. Police said the violence allegedly began after an argument over smearing cake escalated into a deadly clash.

The deceased were identified as Amardeep, 30, Manish, 28, and Akash, 18. A relative, Sanjay, said Manish was his younger brother, Akash his nephew, and Amardeep his uncle’s son.

An FIR was registered against 10 named accused, while another suspect emerged during the probe. Police have so far arrested three accused and sent them to jail, while the remaining, Jeetu Saini, Ravi Saini, Anuj, Rinku, Saurabh alias Seetu, Manish, Bharat Saini, and Sonu, are absconding.

 
bulandshahr
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Cake smearing dispute: Reward on 8 accused, 4 cops suspended in Bulandshahr triple murder
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Cake smearing dispute: Reward on 8 accused, 4 cops suspended in Bulandshahr triple murder
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.