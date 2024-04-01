Campaign launched to drive up voter turnout to 70% in Lucknow

The district administration has launched a special campaign to increase voter turnout in Lucknow, which will vote to elect its new representative to the Lok Sabha on May 20. Jamui: An election officer puts an indelible ink mark on the finger of a voter after she cast her vote during the first phase of the general elections, at a polling station in Jamui disrtict, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI4_11_2019_000078B) (PTI)

District magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar said the district administration had set a target of exceeding 70% voter participation in the upcoming election.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In a meeting attended by district-level, LMC, LDA, culture department, GST, education and other government agency officials here on Sunday, discussions on how to motivate people through posters, flexes, and social media to exercise their franchise were held.

It was decided that election chaupals would be held every Saturday in villages, and people would also be given information through street-plays and similar programmes.

While LMC will use its network to disseminate information and encourage citizens to vote through hoardings, billboards, etc., LDA will engage with residents at its apartments. PWD will ensure smooth logistical arrangements at polling stations, and LESA will assist in spreading awareness through various channels, including electricity bill inserts and community outreach programmes. Jingles would be played on local channels to motivate voters to exercise their franchise.

The education department, in collaboration with schools, will educate students and families about the significance of participating in the electoral process.

Gangwar added: ‘’Additionally, our efforts will focus on addressing the challenge of low engagement of voters from apartment complexes and high-rises. Training of all polling officials on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines will be held.”