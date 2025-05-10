Can Lucknow Metro underground infra be a safe holding area in case of emergency?

LUCKNOW Can Lucknow Metro’s underground infrastructure serve as a safe holding area in case of emergency amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan? Officials say “yes”, considering its enclosed nature, protection from surface elements and potential for efficient evacuation, which make the tunnels a viable option for temporary shelter. Built 50 to 70 feet below the ground, these stations are constructed using high-grade reinforced concrete; they are made to withstand not only attacks but earthquakes, says LMRC official. (File Photo)

The government has yet not formally designated Metro stations as emergency shelters, but LMRC is ready to coordinate with authorities to activate sirens and crowd guidance mechanisms, if needed. Lucknow Metro MD Sushil Kumar said, “Metro is always ready for people, if the order comes from government authorities.”

The Charbagh-Hazratganj stretch, which has stations like Hussainganj and Secretariat, with multiple entry and exit points, can also be used for internal transportation of essential goods, if required, they said.

“Built 50 to 70 feet below the ground, these stations are constructed using high-grade reinforced concrete, making them exceptionally strong. They are made to withstand not only attacks but even the worst earthquakes. Even the best of missiles would struggle to penetrate these structures,” a senior LMRC official asserted.

The Metro features an underground network of approximately 3.5 km, connecting Charbagh, Hussainganj, Secretariat, and Hazratganj stations. Additionally, there is a 900-metre underground stretch between Transport Nagar and Amausi Airport. Each Metro station is designed to accommodate between 3,000 and 3,500 passengers.

SHELTERS WITH FACILITIES

The Metro stations are equipped with essential facilities such as washrooms, water supply, ventilation, communication facilities and even Wi-Fi. The infrastructure is designed with enough movement space to accommodate large groups comfortably for extended periods.

“As a mother of a son, just knowing there’s a safe place nearby if things go wrong gives me some peace of mind,” said Neerja Mishra, a Metro commuter. Pankaj Taneja, a teacher, said:“It’s not just a tunnel, it’s a backup plan for survival.”

SILENT LIFELINE

The Metro system could also play another vital role of providing internal transport of essential supplies during emergencies. “We can use the tunnels to move medical aid, food and even emergency teams,” an LMRC official explained. “It’s like an invisible lifeline beneath our feet.”

Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava said: “All our underground parking lots can also be used by citizens in case of emergency. We have underground parking facilities in Lalbagh, Hazratganj, Sarojini Naidu Park, Chowk, Lohia Park, Mahanagar, Alambagh etc.”