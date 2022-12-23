Car falls into Gomti follow-up: Missing woman’s body fished out 38 hrs later

The rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered the body of a woman who went missing after the car she was in, slipped into the Gomti, late on Tuesday evening. The NDRF and SDRF recovered her body after nearly 38 hours, on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The car carrying four people had skidded off the road and had fallen into the Gomti. While two people had been rescued, the woman and a man had been missing.

The accident took place at the river-front stretch near Samta Mulak crossing under the Mahanagar police station limit when a group of four had come out for a night drive.

Lucknow additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), East, Syed Ali Abbas said the body of the woman, identified as Meera Kumari, 32, a resident of Nepal, has been recovered on Thursday afternoon while another man Rahul Yadav alias Munnu, 28, is still missing and efforts are on in the search. He said Munnu is feared dead as it is almost over 48 hours since he went missing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ADCP said the woman’s body was found near Gomti barrage, nearly 500 meters from where the car fell into the river. He said the body floated towards the barrage and got stuck there as the barrage had been closed to search for the two missing persons.

The Lucknow police had earlier informed that two people identified as Abhishek Dubey and Dushyant Shukla, who were present along with them in the car, were rescued by a local Samir Khan and his friends by pulling them out.

The police said the two men rescued sustained injuries while two others went missing after falling into Gomti. The survivors had informed that the woman and Abishek Dubey run a beauty parlour in Vikas Nagar in partnership while the two others worked in the same parlour. They had come there together along with a pet dog for a drive when the incident took place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}