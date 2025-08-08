Car rams pedestrians near park in Lucknow; girl and father critical

HT Correspondent Ghazipur police rushed to the spot and ensured all four injured were taken to the hospital. (Pic for representation)

LUCKNOW A speeding car rammed five pedestrians near Tikoniya Park in Indira Nagar’s B block late on Wednesday night, leaving four people injured, two of them critically. The driver fled the scene after the accident, prompting a police search using CCTV footage from nearby areas.

The incident occurred around 10:30pm in the Ghazipur police station area when the car, travelling from Bhoothnath towards B-block, went out of control and struck people on the roadside.

Police said the driver first hit Shivam Singh, a native of Ballia who currently lives in Sector 25, Lucknow. The vehicle then crashed into a two-wheeler before hitting 20-year-old Anushka Yadav, her father Arvind Yadav and her younger brother Shreyas, all residents of B block.

While Shreyas escaped with minor injuries, Anushka and her father were critically injured and have been admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

“The condition of the girl and her father remains serious,” said ACP (Ghazipur) Anindya Vikram Singh.

Eyewitnesses said panic gripped the area as people tried to chase down the driver, but he sped away towards Bastauli via B block crossing.

Ghazipur police rushed to the spot and ensured all four injured were taken to the hospital. “CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to identify the vehicle and trace the absconding driver,” Singh added. Police said a case was being registered under relevant sections.