An 11-year-old boy was allegedly set on fire with diesel by a catering contractor after he ate two rasgullas at a wedding feast in Basti district on Wednesday evening, police and family members said.

For representation only (Sourced)

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The boy, identified as Amar alias Chaman, suffered severe burns from his face to his waist. He was first taken to a nearby hospital, then referred to Ayodhya Medical College and later shifted to Lucknow on Thursday morning for specialised treatment. The incident occurred in Malauli Gosai village under the Chhawani police station area.

Chandan, Chhawani station house officer (SHO), said a case was being registered and action would be taken against the accused. “The matter has come to our notice. A case is being registered and action will be taken,” the officer said.

According to the family, Chaman, a Class 2 student, had gone to attend a relative’s wedding with his maternal grandmother. During dinner around 8 pm, he was playing with other children and wandered towards the catering area, where he allegedly picked up and ate two rasgullas.

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{{^usCountry}} This allegedly enraged the catering contractor, who allegedly caught hold of the child, poured diesel on him and set him ablaze. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This allegedly enraged the catering contractor, who allegedly caught hold of the child, poured diesel on him and set him ablaze. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hearing his screams, people rushed to the spot and doused the flames, but by then the boy had been badly burnt. Family members said when the boy’s maternal uncle, Devi Prasad Nishad, reached the spot, he found Chaman lying near a tandoor, crying in pain, while the accused contractor had fled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hearing his screams, people rushed to the spot and doused the flames, but by then the boy had been badly burnt. Family members said when the boy’s maternal uncle, Devi Prasad Nishad, reached the spot, he found Chaman lying near a tandoor, crying in pain, while the accused contractor had fled. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In his statement to relatives, the child alleged that the catering worker had poured diesel on him and set him on fire. Based on a complaint by the maternal uncle, police have launched a search for the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his statement to relatives, the child alleged that the catering worker had poured diesel on him and set him on fire. Based on a complaint by the maternal uncle, police have launched a search for the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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