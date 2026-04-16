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Caterer douses minor with diesel, sets him on fire for eating rasgullas at Basti wedding

The boy, identified as Amar alias Chaman, suffered severe burns from his face to his waist. He was first taken to a nearby hospital, then referred to Ayodhya Medical College and later shifted to Lucknow on Thursday morning for specialised treatment. The incident occurred in Malauli Gosai village under the Chhawani police station area.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 09:29 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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An 11-year-old boy was allegedly set on fire with diesel by a catering contractor after he ate two rasgullas at a wedding feast in Basti district on Wednesday evening, police and family members said.

For representation only (Sourced)

The boy, identified as Amar alias Chaman, suffered severe burns from his face to his waist. He was first taken to a nearby hospital, then referred to Ayodhya Medical College and later shifted to Lucknow on Thursday morning for specialised treatment. The incident occurred in Malauli Gosai village under the Chhawani police station area.

 Chandan, Chhawani station house officer (SHO), said a case was being registered and action would be taken against the accused. “The matter has come to our notice. A case is being registered and action will be taken,” the officer said.

According to the family, Chaman, a Class 2 student, had gone to attend a relative’s wedding with his maternal grandmother. During dinner around 8 pm, he was playing with other children and wandered towards the catering area, where he allegedly picked up and ate two rasgullas.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Caterer douses minor with diesel, sets him on fire for eating rasgullas at Basti wedding
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Caterer douses minor with diesel, sets him on fire for eating rasgullas at Basti wedding
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