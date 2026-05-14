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CBSE transforms Class 12 evaluation with on-screen marking system

Under this system, examiners can evaluate Class 12 answer books from any location in the country or abroad without physically transporting papers to centralised evaluation centres.

Published on: May 14, 2026 03:30 am IST
By Rajeev Mullick, Lucknow
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In a shift from traditional evaluation methods, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has digitised Class 12 assessment through on-screen marking (OSM), evaluating 98.6 lakh answer books without printing or physically moving exam papers to evaluation centres.

Representational image (Sourced)

The system represents what the board claims is its largest-scale digital assessment initiative to date, marking a departure from decades of conventional evaluation practices.

“This landmark initiative reflects CBSE’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and student-centric reforms under the National Education Policy,” the board said in a statement.

Under the OSM methodology, examiners can assess papers from schools affiliated with CBSE across the country or abroad without transporting answer books to physical evaluation centres. The process eliminates totalling, posting, and uploading errors by ensuring every answer receives assessment according to the marking scheme.

By reducing human intervention, the system minimises manual handling that typically leads to calculation mistakes. “Evaluators award marks only as per the marking scheme, assuring objective assessments,” the board stated.

“May all of you students continue to achieve success in life with the same dedication and commitment; may your future be bright. This is the prayer to Mother Saraswati,” he added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rajeev Mullick

Rajeev Mullick is an Assistant Editor, he writes on education, telecom and heads city bureau at Lucknow. Love travelling.

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Home / Cities / Lucknow / CBSE transforms Class 12 evaluation with on-screen marking system
Home / Cities / Lucknow / CBSE transforms Class 12 evaluation with on-screen marking system
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