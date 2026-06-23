Celebratory firing at Fatehpur wedding leaves one dead, four hurt

A wedding celebration in Fatehpur district turned tragic late on Sunday night when an alleged celebratory gunshot killed a 50-year-old man and injured four others after a youth reportedly attempted to shoot at a drone camera flying above the venue, police said.

Representational image (Sourced)

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The incident occurred in Ahiran Dera hamlet of Lamheta village under the Ghazipur police station area while wedding rituals were underway. According to police, Sumit Tiwari, a resident of a neighbouring village who had come to attend the ceremony, allegedly pointed a licensed single-barrel gun at a drone hovering over the venue.

“Initial investigation revealed that the youth was trying to target a drone with his gun. When some onlookers intervened and stopped him, he attempted to lower the weapon. The gun went off accidentally while he was placing it on the ground, triggering the incident,” SP Abhimanyu Manglik said.

The shot hit five people present at the venue. Dheeraj Nishad, 50, a resident of Augasi village in Banda district, suffered critical injuries and was declared dead at a government hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} The four injured, identified as Kamta Raidas, Haripal, Rahul and Jagatpal, were referred to LLR Hospital in Kanpur for treatment. Police said all four are in stable condition and out of danger. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The four injured, identified as Kamta Raidas, Haripal, Rahul and Jagatpal, were referred to LLR Hospital in Kanpur for treatment. Police said all four are in stable condition and out of danger. {{/usCountry}}

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Senior police officers, including SP Abhimanyu Manglik, reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. Police said the deceased man’s family had been informed and an FIR had been registered.

The incident took place during the wedding of Priyanka, niece of a local resident, and Jitendra Singh, whose wedding procession had arrived from Devan Ka Purwa village. Police are investigating the circumstances under which the firearm was discharged.