Census 2027: Taj Mahal to Kashi Vishwanath: Iconic sites among 1.35 cr houses numbered in UP

Around 1.35 crore dwellings, including iconic buildings and landmarks in Uttar Pradesh such as Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Gorakhnath Temple, Banke Bihari Temple, Taj Mahal, Jhansi Fort and the chief minister’s official residence, were numbered under the houselisting and housing census campaign launched for Census 2027 across the state on Friday. Officials numbered the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Friday. (HT)

The door-to-door survey under the houselisting and house enumeration exercise was launched across 3,89,312 houselisting blocks (HLBs). On the first day, enumerators focused on numbering buildings and preparing layout maps.

“The numbering of houses, including every building, residential and non-residential structure, as well as historical and cultural heritage sites located within the HLBs, is being carried out as part of the housing census exercise under Census 2027. It is a routine census practice,” said an officer associated with Census 2027 in Uttar Pradesh.

“The census house number is marked on the main gate, entrance or wall of the building using a marker pen,” the officer added.

Director of census operations, Uttar Pradesh, Sheetal Verma said, “The houselisting and housing census work commenced in the state with the numbering of the buildings. Each house is given a number, whether it is a residential, partially residential or non-residential building. It can be a kutcha or pucca house as well.”

She said enumerators reached 1,35,02,160 households on the first day and recorded census house numbers. By 4.30pm, work had been completed in 56 HLBs, while mobile app-based data collection had begun in 14,546 HLBs.

Calling it a “strong beginning”, Verma said the exercise marked an important step towards the timely conduct of Census 2027. She added that historical and cultural heritage sites were also being specifically listed under the census process.

“The houselisting and documentation of these iconic sites is not only important from the administrative point of view, but is also considered an important step towards preserving the cultural heritage and historical identity of the state,” she said.

Between May 22 and June 20, enumerators will collect responses to 33 questions related to housing conditions, household amenities, assets, digital access and lifestyle details.

Earlier, self-enumeration was conducted in the state from May 7 to May 21, during which around 48 lakh households completed the process. Verma described it as “a commendable example of public participation” in the census exercise.