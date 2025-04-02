Challenge outdated models to create meaningful change: Dr Shetty

LUCKNOW Narayana Health founder and chairperson Dr Devi Prasad Shetty underscored the need for innovation, efficiency and technology in transforming traditional industries, saying many sectors still operate as they did decades ago, but with the adoption of automation, digital solutions and restructuring one can drive progress by improving efficiency and accessibility. A gold medal winner being felicitated. (Sourced)

“Early intervention is crucial to excel in any field. To create meaningful change, we must challenge outdated models and think differently. Essential services must seamlessly integrate into everyday life. Innovation, efficiency and technology are key to building scalable, sustainable solutions,” said Shetty speaking as chief guest at the 39th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow on Monday, where 811 students were awarded degrees by board of governors chairperson N Chandrasekaran and and institute director Prof Archana Shukla.

The 39th batch of the PG programme in management (MBA) comprised of 501 students, 20th batch of the PG programme in Agri-Business Management (MBA-ABM) had 67 students, the Doctoral Programme in management (PhD) had 21, executive fellow Programme in management (PhD) five, 9th batch of the PG programme in sustainable management (MBA-SM) saw44 students,

17th batch of the international programme in management for executives had 110 graduating students, 19th batch of PG programme in management for working executives had 63 students.

The Chairman’s Gold Medal for PG programme in management was bagged by Yogya Mittal, Director’s Medal by Manasi Parakh, PGP Chairman’s Medal went to Potabattula Sridivya, Hari Shankar Singhania Medal for Best All Rounder bagged byArpita Rathi, PG programme in sustainable management (PGPSM) Chairman’s Gold Medal went to Kumar Ankur, international programme in management for executives (IPMX) Chairman’s Gold Medal was conferred on Nitin Kumar Jain, Director’s Medal went to Hasthavaram Sesha Reddy, PG programme in management for working executives (PGPWE) Chairman’s Gold Medal was conferred on Mandeep Singh Singroha.

“You are stepping into a world of immense opportunities, where rapid advancements in AI, blockchain, and digital technologies are reshaping industries. India stands at a unique inflection point, with a young, ambitious workforce and growing demand across infrastructure, logistics, and innovation,” said N Chandrasekaran.

“Whether you pursue high-tech sectors, traditional industries, or entrepreneurship, your education at IIM Lucknow will be a strong foundation for success,”he said.

Presenting the director’s report, Prof Archana Shukla, said, “As our students step into the world, we are confident they will make meaningful contributions and lead with integrity and compassion. No matter where life takes them, IIM Lucknow will always be their home.”