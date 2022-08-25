Chambal crosses danger mark, 38 villages affected in Agra rural belt

AGRA River Chambal crossed the danger mark in Pinahat area of Agra district on Wednesday and was flowing two metres above the danger level on Wednesday afternoon. Bah MLA Rani Pakshalika Singh and district magistrate of Agra reached Pinahat and supervised relief operations in this rural belt.

At least 38 villages, having a population of about 20,000, are feared to be affected in Bah and Pinahat areas after release of water from Kota Barrage.

“We had been monitoring the situation in the past weeks, thus preparations were made in advance in view of apprehension of release of water from Kota Barrage. Today, with the river crossing the danger level, we inspected the arrangements and all steps have been taken to save human lives and live-stock. However, crop has been damaged which shall be duly compensated by the state government,” said Rani Pakshalika Singh.

“The alert level of Chambal is at 127 metres while danger level is at 130 metres in Pinahat area which had highest flood level at 136 metres about a decade ago. The water level crossed danger mark and Chambal was flowing at 132.70 meters at 2 pm on Wednesday with increasing trend,” said district magistrate Prabhu N Singh.

“The water level in Chambal had already crossed danger level in Dholpur (Rajasthan) and was at 131.30 metres at 7 am in Pinahat area, crossing the danger mark at 130 metre. It rose to 131.90 metres at 10 am and touched 132.70 metre s at 2 pm on Wednesday,” said the DM.

“This was due to release of 12 lakh cusecs of water in river Chambal from Kota Barrage in Rajasthan, and a flood alert was sounded in Bah and Pinahat areas. Schools have been closed and villagers are being asked to vacate the low-lying areas and shift to safer places,” said Singh.

Water entered Jharnapur village of Bah tehsil on Tuesday night and families in affected villages began shifting to safer places. About a dozen villages are feared to have lost connectivity to district headquarters.

“Five steamers have been provided and schools in these villages on the state border have been closed. SDM and circle officer are camping in the area while veterinary and health department teams have also reached Bah and Pinahat. Steps are being taken to conduct rescue operations if the need arises and the required funds have been released,” the DM said.

