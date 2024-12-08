Chandrika Devi Heritage Run: Vintage beauties shine at the heritage ride in Lucknow

Vintage beauties were on the roll during The Chandrika Devi Heritage Run held in the state capital on Sunday morning. Organised by Oudh Heritage Car Club in association with Uttar Pradesh Tourism, the run started from the latter’s headquarters in Gomti Nagar. Vintage beauties were on the roll during The Chandrika Devi Heritage Run held in the state capital on Sunday morning.

Tourism and Culture Department, principal secretary, Mukesh Meshram flagged off the rally that went past Ring Road, Sitapur Road and Chandrika Devi Temple Road and concluded at OHCC member Capt Paritosh Chauhan’s farmhouse. Also present at the flag off was film maker Muzaffar Ali.

23 vintage cars took part in the run. Member and Central Reserve Police Force ex-director general AP Maheshwari’s 1923 model Baby Austin, probably the oldest of the lo says, “Vintage cars take us across the timelines where our heritage reflects simplicity and slow life and that’s the need of the hour amid the existing complexities.”

Kanak Rekha Chauhan’s Ford (1928), MA Khan’s Baby Austin (1934), Capt Chauhan’s Daimler, Rajendra Bahadur’s Fiat Topolino (1948), Jaideep Narain Mathur’s Morris Minor (1952) were the highlights of the rally. Other vintage cars which participated included Land Master, Fiat Spider, Jaguar, Buick, VW Beetle and Volvo Amazon.

The participants and nature enthusiasts joined for a Sunday brunch, and they went for a nature trail in the nearby green cover and by the Gomti riverside. Some went for the boat ride too.

“Away from the hustle-bustle of the city, this is a welcome change and people enjoyed coming so close to nature and enjoying the open surroundings and the scenic riverside,” says Chahuan.

Initiated by the club president PND Singh, the run aimed at encouraging long-distance vintage drives, keeping the old cars fit enough to cover these distances.