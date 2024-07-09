Change in NMC standards led to denial of nod for MBBS course in 13 new medical colleges: UP govt

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday clarified that the sudden change in standards set by the National Medical Commission (NMC) was a reason behind denial of permission to start 13 new medical colleges in the state. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to union health minister JP Nadda for starting these colleges. Immediately after the model code of conduct ended, advertisements were issued to invite applications for the appointment of medical teachers, and the selection process was underway. (Pic for representation)

UP had planned to add 1,300 MBBS seats with these new government medical colleges. Currently, the state has about 10,000 seats.

“All the colleges that applied for permission to start admissions are upright according to the 2020 NMC standards. The letter of permission was sought from NMC in 2023 to start the academic session in 2024. The NMC is taking a decision according to the standards issued in 2023,” stated a government press communique.

After the denial of permission that restricted them to take admission via NEET counselling in the academic session 2024-25, all colleges have appealed to the NMC under section 28(5) of the NMC Act, 2019.

“The state government had written to the NMC, when standards were changed, to get inspections conducted in these colleges as per old standards. Not just UP, several other states had requested to postpone new standards. This, because, new standards required much more than old standards,” added the press statement.

Meanwhile, the state government reiterated its commitment to the “one district, one medical college” initiative.

However, there is a challenge in meeting such rigorous standards within a short timeframe, added the press statement.

Explaining the difference between old and new standards, the government statement said: “Under the old NMC standards of 2020, 50 medical teachers were required, whereas the 2023 standards now mandate 86 medical teachers. Similarly, the old standards required 24 senior residents, whereas the 2023 standards specify 40 senior residents. Furthermore, while six professor positions sufficed under the old standards, the 2023 standards necessitate 17 professors.